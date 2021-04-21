John W. Graham, a resident of Dallas, Oregon, died on Thursday, April 15 in Dallas.
He was born on Jan. 1, 1938, in Corvallis, Oregon, the son of John and Ruby Graham. John graduated from Corvallis High School and then enlisted in the U. S. Navy serving on U.S.S. Zellars and U.S.S. Somers destroyers.
He played competitive basketball for the Navy. Upon an honorable discharge from the Navy, John attend Oregon State University Business School. John married Donna Davis in 1973. They lived in Waldport for years where he owned three construction corporations and the Handy Haven Car Wash and RV Park that employed 35 people. He enjoyed fishing and crabbing.
They later moved to Dallas and lived out in the country south of Dallas. John was the Road Master and Public Works Director for Polk County. He retired in 2000.
John’s family was very important to him. He attended every softball game his daughters played in. He enjoyed camping and fishing. He took pride in maintaining his yard, which was beautiful. John had a green thumb and grew delicious tomatoes and champion quality dahlias.
John also loved animals, especially birds. John was a joyful man and made a positive impact on many lives in the community.
He is survived by his wife Donna; daughters Candace Taylor, Brenda ( Jon ) Hess, Lindy (Carter) Rickert; sisters Vera Lack and Irene Graham; along with eight grandchildren Kassie & Christy Taylor, Luke, Owen, Eli and Tommy Hess, Piper & Colton Rickert.
Private family graveside services due to COVID protocols will be on Friday, April 23 at 11 a.m. at Dallas Cemetery with Naval Honors. A celebration of life for John will follow from 1-3 p.m. at Salt Creek Cider House.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dallas Boosters in John’s memory in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center who is caring for the family.
To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.dallastribute.com.
