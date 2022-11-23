Johnathan Michael Lindley “John Diss”

June 15,1982 – Oct. 12, 2022
A widely known artist and musician, John Lindley, was born in Salem in the late Spring of 1982, making an instant impression on his loving parents Ray and Corrine and sister Jenna. Always sharp-witted, and at times tempestuous and charming while at others quietly observant. John absorbed the world around himself in a brilliantly singular way. It was this intelligent and particular ability to see the world that laid the foundation for his many artistic gifts, which started flowing out of him before he was even a teenager.
During his formative years, he split his time between the Salem and Phoenix, Arizona, areas where he was drawn to the active underground music and art scenes of the 1990’s. Never one to be merely a bystander, at the ripe old age of 13 he founded his first band, Eloio. The emotional intensity of his performances and his candid personality instantly set him apart and enamored him to all those lucky enough to witness that era. A gigantic presence, he staked his spot in local music history early on with performances that have attained legendary status over the years.
While he was a staple of the Salem music community, in Arizona he was honing his artistic skills and collaborating with his brother Ryan and best friend Demecio. All three artists worked closely together to rapidly amplify their individual skillsets and develop impressive bodies of work. At his core a street artist, John also created cover art for all his musical projects as well as many flyer and sticker designs over the decades. Though it may be a point of some significant debate, the dozens of hand-painted canvasses that were largely given away freely to people during different important eras of his life might be the most important and invaluable pieces of his visual art. This is because much of his larger works were street art, and like the bulk of his creative output, you had to be there at the time to witness it. He was a creator and curator of moments as much as anything else, though vastly important ones.
He went on to be in several more Salem-based musical projects over the years, releasing records by his bands Shot On Sight and Cold Dead Handz in the 2000’s and playing shows up and down the west coast from British Columbia to California. He wheat-pasted, stickered and painted his artwork constantly wherever he went, some of which may still be glimpsed in unexpected places. His musical projects created some of the most coveted artifacts to come out of the Salem underground, as did his visual art, but it must be noted that John’s greatest gift to his community was the experience of just being around John himself.
A gifted storyteller to the extreme coupled with his uncontainable storm of creativity. Many if not all interactions with John felt like some other, less definable piece of art. He was a deliberate creation of himself, ever evolving and never complete. A story lived more than written down, now passed on to the status of tall-tales to be repeated in shared memories that will never live up to the real deal. Uncompromising. Rare. Priceless. Deeply loved. He left a crater in our lives that will never be filled.
John was preceded in death by his mother Corinne Jean Kershner.
He is survived by his father Raymond D. Lindley and his siblings Jenna, Ryan, Jeremy, Aalyssa, Christopher, and Alicia. He was loved dearly by his nieces and nephews Hanna, Arik, Joseph, Nora, Samuel, August, Navy, Clover and Mirele. He was also Uncle John to many of his friends children and considered a brother by an unknown number of people in his giant network of friends.
A small but growing collection of his art is being added to a memorial website at johndiss.com.
Celebration of life to be held on a future date early 2023.
