On Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, beloved father, brother, grandfather, husband, uncle, and son, Joseph Francis Koubek, 94, of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away.
Joe was a talented draftsman, a proud veteran, an avid collector, and a beloved scoutmaster. He was dignified, humble, and immeasurably generous in all areas of life. As a lifelong Catholic, Joe loved his family, friends, parish, and community unconditionally.
Joe is survived by his daughter Marian and son Joseph of Dallas, Oregon; stepchildren Robert, Adam and Suzanne; sister Patricia; and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Joe is predeceased by his loving wives Margaret Patricia Koubek and Frieda Gabrio Koubek; daughter Mary Cecilia Bily; and brother Frank Koubek.
Friends may call at Evans Life Celebration Home in Parkville, 880 Harford Rd., Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass is Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 9:30 a.m, St. Matthews Catholic Church - 5401 Loch Raven Boulevard, Baltimore Maryland. Interment at Moreland Memorial Park Cemetery.
