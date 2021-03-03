Joseph L. Delgado, Jr. passed away on February 16, 2021, at the age of 58.
Joseph was born on Oct. 30, 1962, in Redmond, Oregon, to Joseph and Juana (Diaz) Delgado. Joseph graduated from Central High School in Independence, Oregon.
Joseph is preceded in death by his mother, Juana Luna Diaz, and is survived by his partner Rebecca Taylor; son Joseph Delgado of Salem, son Rylan Williams of Dallas, son Andy Delgado and daughter Janie Delgado; siblings Janie Loera and Norma Rodriguez of Independence, and Darlene Delgado Ledesma, Nancy Jimenez and Lorraine Diaz of Monmouth.
A memorial mass was held on Saturday, Feb. 27, 1 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, followed by inurnment at Hilltop Cemetery.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Share memories and condolences at FarnstromMortuary.com.
