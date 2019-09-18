Joseph Warren Craven, of The Dalles, passed away on Sept. 2, 2019 afer a car accident.
Joe’s parents were Walter Reed Craven and Alpha Annette Craven. He graduated from Dallas High School and Oregon State College with a degree in education, receiving his masters a few years later.
he married his high school sweetheart, Carol Mercer, after graduating from college. He retired as a school councilor after many years.
Joe loved to fish and hunt and spent many annual fishing trips to East Lake with a group of teacher friends. He also spent many winter weekends hunting ducks and geese with his brother and their sons on a lake in the Smithfield Perrydale area. He also enjoyed many crabbing trips to Netarts and Waldport Bays. Many summer days were spent at the family’s cabin on Devil’s Lake in Lincoln City.
Joe was preceeded in death by his wife Carol. He leaves behind his daughter, Kimberly Johnston, husband Matt of Troutdale, son Joe A. Craven, wife Christy of Goldendale, Wash. He was grandfather to two grandchildren. He is survived by his brother Robert “Bob” Craven of Dallas.
A celebration of life was held on Saturday, Sept. 14 at The Springs at Mill Creek in The Dalles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.