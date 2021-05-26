Josephine Martha Loyd of Salem, Oregon, passed away on Friday, May 21 at the age of 85. She was born on Nov. 24, 1935.
Jo is preceded in death by her husband, and all eight of her siblings. She is survived by her four children who live in Salem or Stayton: Kenny Lee Loyd, Cheryl Ann Caswell, Deanna Marie Lucas, and Teresa Gayle Wilhite. She has 10 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be at Dallas Cemetery on May 27 at 12 p.m. Family reception to follow. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center www.dallastribute.com
