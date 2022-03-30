Josephine Rodewald Morris

Jan. 25, 1963 – March 15, 2022
Josephine Ellen Morris, known to all as “Jo,” died the evening of March 15, 2022, after a long and difficult struggle with illness, at home with her family at her insistence. She was 59 years old.
Born Jan. 25, 1963, to Francis and Betty Rodewald in Dallas, Oregon. She grew up in the logging town of Falls City as the daughter of the local store owner and spent much of her childhood learning the ways of operating a grocery store. However, ever since the age of three, she had always just known she was a nurse and was meant to tend to the ill and vulnerable.
Since the age of 16, she had been working in healthcare, full time until near her death. First as a Certified Nursing Assistant in a Dallas nursing home, then as a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1984 to begin work at Salem Hospital in Salem, Oregon. She continued her education and licensure until receiving her Associates Degree in Nursing from Chemeketa Community College in 1988. She passed Oregon State Board of License for Registered Nurses in 1988 and continued thereafter working as an RN.
She worked as an RN in the states of Oregon, Texas, and Colorado in fields a varied as Med-Surg, surgical, pediatric, and home health nursing. She has also worked as a hospital wide supervisor and as a nursing home director of nursing, as well as many years as a charge nurse. Most recently, she returned to her best love: Med-Surg nursing at Platte Valley Medical Center doing direct care.
Jo’s husband, James, also an RN from Oregon, she met at state boards in between examinations but drifted apart until meeting again two months later where she discovered that James had just been hired to work where she was working. They have been together ever since. Always concerned with children, she and James were unable to bear children, so they turned to adoption. In January 1993, they adopted their daughter Bethany and raised her since the age of one week. Also, she was concerned with the care and welfare of animals and has raised and nurtured many dogs, cats, and a few horses over many years.
Jo is survived by her husband James and daughter Bethany; and her brothers Stephen and Patrick Rodewald.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother; a brother, William and his family by traffic accident.
