Joshua was born and raised in Dallas, the son of Dennis Kluting and Linda Blair Peissig. He attended primary and high school in Dallas until moving to Alaska.
Josh graduated from Chugiak High School in Alaska in 1996. After graduation, he returned to Dallas, where he worked at Praegitzer Industries for several years. In 2000, Josh moved to Michigan, where he attended ITT Technical Institute and earned a degree in Computer Assisted Drafting. He was hired as a tool design engineer at Metal Flow Corporation, where he worked until his death.
Josh will be remembered as a kind, caring and funny man who would help anyone. His personality was as big as his stature. He built and maintained a large group of good friends, both in Oregon and Michigan. Josh was always in a good mood and had a smile on his face.
Josh enjoyed reading — the Dune series were his favorite books — he enjoyed watching a variety of movies. He was a huge sci-fi fan, transformers, spending time outdoors, brewing his own beer, and spending time with friends and family. During his visits to Oregon each year, he and his father enjoyed taking drives up in the mountains and doing some target practice. He was a talented artist, brewer and baker. Josh loved him a good stout beer.
Thanksgiving was his favorite holiday, and he was known for bringing his variation of homemade cheesecake to gatherings.
Joshua is survived by his father Dennis Kluting, of Dallas; mother Linda Peissig, of Anchorage, Alaska; brother Bruce Weis, of Eugene; stepsister Charissa Zorza, of Selah, Washington; stepmother Deanna Kluting, of Dallas; grandmother Betty Blair; nieces Kassidy and Kendall; nephew Kash; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his stepbrother Sever Ellefson; grandparents Marjorie and William Kluting, of Dallas; and grandfather Lee Blair, of Albany. Josh also leaves behind many friends in Oregon and Michigan, and his fur baby cats, Alia and Gahni.
Please join our family and friends to celebrate Joshua on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Ugo’s Pizza Parlor, 967 Main St., Dallas OR 97338, 503-623-4943. Pizza will be served at 2 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.