April 22, 1923 – Feb. 12, 2022
Joy Jenkins Behling was born on April 22, 1923 in Logan, Utah. She died on Feb. 12, 2022, at the age of 98.
A funeral service was conducted on Tuesday, March 1 at Truth Tabernacle, 3795 Pleasant View Dr. NE Keizer, Oregon.
Graveside service was held Tuesday, March 1 at Restlawn Memory Gardens, 201 Oak Grove Rd. NW Salem. Oregon.
Keizer Funeral Chapel, www.keizerchapel.com
