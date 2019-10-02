Joyce “Jo” Catherine Pendrak, 77, of Monmouth, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Sept. 16, 2019.
Jo was born on Nov. 12, 1941, in San Francisco, California. She was the third of six girls born to Abe and Doris Vegas. Jo lived in South Lake Tahoe for many years, where she raised her children and worked as a card dealer in a variety of casinos, where she dealt cards to the Gambler himself.
She moved with her family to Oregon in 1995, where she became a CNA and worked at the Dallas Retirement Village. She was a selfless, kind-hearted woman who always saw the best in everyone, and enjoyed taking care of people and animals. She adored Elvis, scary movies, telling stories, shopping, and playing games, but her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family.
Jo is survived by her five children, Bonnie Durham (Michael Moore), James Davis (Kathy), Veronica Davis (Mike Reede), Tim Davis (Jerri Lee Willwert), and Tommie Jo Pendrak-Ramirez (Felipe); grandchildren, Joy Durham (Erica); Susan Davis, Timothy Davis (Leea Thompson), Natasha Davis, Kayla Reede, Tommy Thompson and Anthony Thompson (Alexa); great-grandchildren, Colton and Amirra Davis, Lilian Thompson, and Halona Thompson; as well as five sisters, Shirley Novello, Harriet “Hattie” Stafford, Gloria Sandoval, Sandra Vegas-Church, and Barbara Vegas-Craigg.
Preceded in death are her parents, husband Tom Pendrak, and grandson J.R. Davis.
A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Salt Creek Baptist Church.
