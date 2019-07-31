March 1, 1934 — July 24, 201
Juanita Helen Brandt, 85, a resident of Silverton and formerly of Dallas, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at her home. She was born on March 1, 1934, in Fremont, Nebraska, the daughter of Ivan R. and Florence E. Drendorff Jeffers.
As a child she lived in many different places. She married Edwin Harms Brandt on April 3, 1950, in Vancouver, Washington. They lived in Dallas all of their married life. Juanita was a homemaker and enjoyed the beauty of flowers, traveling to the coast and oil painting.
She is survived by her daughters Linda Anderson, Chris Fletchall and Kathy Biihler; and son Andrew Brandt; along with seven grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers Dave and Von. She was preceded in death by her husband Ed on Feb. 4, 1998, a grandson Greg and several siblings.
The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
