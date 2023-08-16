Feb. 21, 1942 – Aug. 7, 2023
Judith Ann Ruark (Russell) was born in Middleboro, Massachusetts, on Feb. 21, 1942, to Gladys Russell (Foote) and William Russell and was the youngest of seven children.
Judy met and married Bobby Ruark in Ukiah, California, in 1959 and they remained married until Bobby’s death in 2010.
Judith and Bobby had four children, Allen Ruark, Robin O’neill (Ruark), Robert Ruark and Adam Ruark. Judy also had three grandchildren, Michaela Ruark, Lindsay Ruark and Robert Ruark Jr., and one great-grandson.
Bobby and Judy moved to Dallas, Oregon, in 1989 and lived in Polk County until their deaths.
Judy spent over a decade living at the Dallas Retirement Village (DRV) where she made friends with staff and residents alike.
Judy loved living at DRV, and her family wishes to thank the DRV staff for their amazing care of our beloved mother, grandma and great-grandma.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband Bobby, son Allen and daughter Robin.
Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 2 p.m., at Farnstrom Mortuary, 410 Monmouth Street Independence, OR 97351.
