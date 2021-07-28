Judy Howey, 69, went home to Jesus on May 21, 2021. She died peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Judy lived as a child of God, beloved wife, loving mother, adoring grandmother, devoted sister, honoring daughter and treasured friend. 1 Cor 13:4-7
She is survived by her husband Rick, by their three daughters Tanya (Mark) Shinn, Rebecca (Phillip) McPherson, Ronda (Alexander) Spence; and six grandchildren: Samuel, Daniel, and Katie Shinn, Hailey and Maddison McPherson, and Jaxson Spence.
A Celebration of Life for Judy will be Saturday, Aug. 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Eugene Friends Church, 3495 W 18th Ave, Eugene, Oregon 97402.
Memories and condolences may be sent to Tanya Shinn, PO Box 597, Prineville, OR 97754.
