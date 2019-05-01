Judy Jean Doland-Janz, 77, of Dallas, died April 22, 2019.
She is survived by her husband Wayne; son Dwayne (Susan) Janz; and daughter Lisa Janz (Randy Smith); along with three great-grandchildren; and brother Jim (Margaret) Doland.
She is preceded in death by grandson, Thomas Janz, and her great-granddaughter, Brittany Watson.
A private family gathering was held. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
