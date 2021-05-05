Judy White, 77, passed away at home during the early hours of Dec. 15, 2020. She is survived by her two sons Benjamin and David (Meredith) and granddaughter Flora.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Michael, and son Gregory.
Judy was born Aug. 2, 1943, in Washington D.C., to Ira Allen Parks and Evelyn Irwin (Caffee) Parks.
She has three surviving brothers Ben, Steve and Bruce.
Judy grew up in Winter Haven, Florida, the only daughter of Ira and Evelyn. She attended the University of Florida.
She married Mike White on May 22, 1965, and spent the first few years of marriage in Newport, Virginia, and San Francisco, California, while Mike served in the Navy aboard the USS Enterprise.
After Mike’s Navy service was completed, they lived in Oregon, Florida and Washington, before settling down in Dallas, Oregon, in 1980 where they built a house and raised their three boys. All three of the boys graduated from Dallas High School and went on to college in Oregon. Judy was a stay at home mom for several years before returning to work, then retiring in 2000.
Mike and Judy spent much of their retirement traveling in their RV around the country, visiting friends and family with Chewbacca (dog/Wookie), Lucky (dog), and Boots (cat). They kept busy with seasonal jobs like harvesting potatoes, running pumpkin patches and Christmas tree sales lots, volunteering in National Parks, and managing RV rentals in Fairbanks, Alaska. The odd jobs allowed them to spend much of their time exploring, gold panning, and visiting friends and family across the country. After 53 years of marriage, Mike died in February, 2018.
Recently she had settled in ToddSprings, Colorado, but she was looking forward to moving to Portland, Oregon, so she could spoil her granddaughter born in 2019.
Judy was gifted in many crafts including quilting and crocheting, was an avid square dancer, and will be missed dearly.
A celebration of life and scattering of ashes is planned for Aug. 15, 2021, on the beach in Newport, Oregon. Contact David White for details (daviddwhite@comcast.net). In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Humane Society and The American Lung Association.
