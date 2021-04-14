Julia Ann Petrovic of Dallas, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the age of 85.
Julia was born on July 1, 1935, in Whitman, West Virginia, the daughter of George and Anastasia Puskas. As a child, Julia move to Cleveland, Ohio, with her parents and siblings where she was a clothing model for Bobby Brooks Clothing in the late 1940s and as a teenager was a WAVE supporting the military in the early 1950s.
Julia married William “Bill” Petrovic on Dec. 28, 1953, in Cleveland, Ohio. Bill and Julia moved to California in the mid 1950s, then moved to Eugene, Oregon, until Bill retired in 1989. The retired couple then moved to Winchester Bay, Oregon, until they settled in Dallas, Oregon, in 2008 to be closer to family.
Julia was well known at the local businesses around her home as she liked to walk daily and visit Safeway, Rite Aid, Pinnacle PT, Abby’s Pizza and the Dollar Store. She considered the employees at these locations her friends and often enjoyed baking bread and pastries for them.
Julia was a lifetime member of the Moose and Eagles Lodge. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, music and dancing. She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie (and son-in-law Jeffery) Beck of Dallas, sons, Johnny, and Billy Petrovic, along with 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband Bill and son, Michael.
Services are pending at this time. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.dallastribute.com. In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to The Beck Family c/o Dallas Mortuary to help pay for her outstanding care costs. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.
