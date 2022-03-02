Feb. 25, 1971 – Dec. 2, 2021
In her room at home, Kammi Finster, surrounded by her parents Ron and Frances, and sisters Kirstie and Kerry, with a smile on her face, peacefully transitioned to eternal life.
Kammi was challenged in life, having limited mental capacity. Many things were beyond her ability, but she did have the gift of being sensitive to the feelings of people around her. She was always concerned about acting properly and not revealing her limitations. Kammi was a very happy person, always pleasant and cheerful. Her cares were few and minor. She enjoyed playing games, putting puzzles together, being read to, and doing her daily walk, but most of all she enjoyed talking with us. Kammi was continually asking questions, she desperately wanted to know. She wanted to go to the library and “learn about things” from the books there.
Kammi was particularly attuned to all things relating to God and Jesus. A phrase continually on her lips was “thank you God.” She would ask, “What is heaven like”, “can I talk to you when I’m there”, “stick to God like glue.” In a family discussion of how to be better, Kammi said, “pray!” When in the hospital, after Kerry read off names of people who visited her, Kammi said, “don’t forget God.” The family shared in reading every day for Kammi from the Bible, catechism and spiritual books. Over time, Kammi was able to go through nearly the entire New Testament. Deprived of the world’s “smartness” she was lovingly endowed with God’s Holy wisdom.
Kammi went everywhere with us; to the store, to church, public meetings, and on many vacations, at locations throughout the West, including Disneyland. She attended St. Joseph School in Salem for several years. It was there, she said, that she “learned about God.” Kammi was a “rock of reality” for our family and will be deeply missed.
A special note of thanks and appreciation to Andrew Phillips, Director, Farnstrom Funeral Home, who provided comfort in our time of great sorrow. A remembrance may be given to St. Joseph grade school, Salem.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.