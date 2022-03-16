June 7, 1955 – March 2, 2022
Karen Elaine Johnson, 66, passed away on March 2, 2022, from congestive heart failure. Although a failing heart took her from this world, it was her caring heart that left a lasting impression in our hearts.
Karen was born on June 7, 1955, to Augusta “Daisy” and Harold Johnson in Dallas, Oregon. She grew up in Monmouth/Dallas, Oregon area, and graduated from Central High School in 1973.
In 1976 she was blessed with her only son, Brian. Her son was her pride and joy, as she would tell you on any given day.
Karen loved spending time in the kitchen baking goodies for her loved ones and she enjoyed crocheting. She found just as much joy teaching her baking and crocheting skills to anyone who wanted to learn. She had a knack for explaining things and the patience to help anyone trying to learn something new. She also enjoyed reading, tending to her many houseplants, and adding to her continually growing salt and pepper shaker collection. She also loved bears and anything she could find with a bear on it.
Karen had a heart of gold and truly knew how to be a good friend. You could rely on Karen whenever your time of need. She was a natural caregiver and thrived when given the opportunity to help those in need.
Karen is preceded in death by her parents Augusta “Daisy” and Harold Johnson; sister Kathleen Finnigan; and brother Frank Musser.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son Brian and his wife Candi of Battle Ground, Washington; her sister Susan of Monmouth; brother Harry of Salem; granddaughter Desiree of Mill City; grandson Chase of Battle Ground, Washington; aunts, uncles, several great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Family and friends are invited to join the family to celebrate her life by gathering at the Falls City Community Center at 320 N. Main Street in Falls City, Oregon on March 19 at 1 p.m. to remember Karen, share stories and provide support for each other.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.