Karen Kay Rempel, 77, a resident of Dallas died Friday, March 5, 2021, in Salem.
She was born on May 14, 1943, in Salem, the daughter of Lloyd and Laura Wood.
She grew up on Dearborn Ave in Keizer with her brother Dale. She attended grade school at Keizer Elementary, high school at North Salem and transferred to Salem Academy.
On Feb. 2, 1962, she married LeRoy James Rempel. They have lived in Dallas ever since.
She loved volunteering and held jobs at the Salem Library, KFC, Western Oregon State College. She cooked for church camps where everyone loved her maple bars and Cinnamon Rolls. She enjoyed camping on the Metolius River as a child, gardening, flowers, cake decorating, boating and fishing in Alaska, along with traveling and the outdoors with family and friends. She was a member of the Salem Alliance Church.
She is survived by her husband LeRoy of Dallas, daughter Debbie Rempel and son Mark Rempel.
A memorial srvice will be held March 26, 2 p.m., at Salem Alliance Church in the Broadway Commons Building (Grant Room).
The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
