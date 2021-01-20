Karen Louise Reimer, 70, passed away in the early morning hours, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the Dallas Retirement Health Center due to complications from diabetes and COVID-19.
Karen was born Oct. 12, 1950, to Eugene and Susie Reimer and was the third of six siblings. She grew up on the Perrydale family farm where she enjoyed her love of animals and took an active part in caring for the livestock and helping with the evening milking.
Growing up, Karen attended Perrydale School, Salem Academy and graduated from Dallas High School in 1968. After high School, Karen worked at Del Monte Cannery in Salem for a few years before she found work with the Oregon Department of Revenue. She worked for the state for over 35 years, retiring in 2008.
Karen was a private person and valued living alone. She enjoyed reading romance novels and loved watching science fiction movies. Dogs were always a big part of Karen’s life and she treated them like her children.
Many fond memories were made at the Oregon coast, where Karen loved to escape to the beach, listening to and watching the waves. Karen also enjoyed visiting her cousins from Idaho and California.
Karen will be greatly missed by her family. She is survived by siblings - Stan (Alma) Reimer, Pat (Michael) McCarter, Teresa (Royce) Quiring, Barbara (Tracy) Buhler and Jonathan (Jodi) Reimer.
A memorial for Karen is planned for Sunday, Jan. 31, at Salt Creek Baptist Church at 2 p.m. The service will be held in the church Activity Center (gymnasium) to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
