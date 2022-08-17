Sept. 7, 1951 – Aug. 2, 2022
Karen Lynn Williams, a resident of Dallas, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 2 surrounded by her family and friends.
She was born on Sept. 7, 1951, in Salem, Oregon, and was the daughter of Eugene and Barbara Williams.
Karen graduated from Dallas High School in 1969. She was a jounior member of the Falls City Methodist Church, and later a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Dallas. She worked for Clendenin Trucking, that provided transportation for Towmotor in Dallas for five years. She later worked for Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency for eight years, where she specialized in helping folks get winterization for their homes, as well as rental assistance.
Karen loved raising flowers and being outside in her amazing flower garden at her home. She also enjoyed crafts, ceramics, painting and was a very accomplished seamstress. She loved spending time with her grandchildren the most. Karen loved to give gifts to family and friends. She always looked forward to Christmas with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons Corey Moran and Kevin Williams; mother Barbara Williams; grandchildren Erica Williams, Jennifer Williams, Taylor Moran, Amanda Williams, Cody Moran, Kayleb Williams; great-grandchild Carter Manley; sister June Stout; brother Larry Williams; daughter in law Barbara Williams; and several nieces and nephews.
A Service for Friends and Family will be on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. in the Dallas Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.dallastribute.com.
