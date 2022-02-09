Feb. 1, 1942 – Feb. 6, 2022
Karen Zoe Davenport, 80, a resident of Dallas, died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
She was born on Feb. 1, 1942, in Salem, Oregon, the daughter of Ernest and Margaret Crook. She was raised on her parent’s berry farm and graduated from Dayton High School in 1960.
In 1964, she graduated from Oregon State University. Karen taught biology at Sherwood High School for a few years until she stopped to raise her family. She lived in the Sherwood, Dundee, and McMinnville areas. Karen also worked for the State of Oregon (Senior Services) and Anderson Jewelers in McMinnville before retiring in 1994.
In 1993, she married Russ Davenport.
Karen was an involved member of the Dallas United Methodist Church. She also was a volunteer at the Dallas Food Bank, loved flowers, enjoyed watching her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and activities, scouring cookbooks for new recipes, and was an excellent cook.
Karen leaves behind husband Russ of Dallas; children Angie Baumann of Los Gatos, California, Melissa Wright of McMinnville and Jay Wright of Tualatin; stepchildren Gary Davenport of Yamhill and Susan Davenport of McMinnville; four grandchildren Vincent Baumann, Jarrett Baumann, Allison Newcomb (Jake), and Zoey Davis; brother Larry Crook (Julie) of Dallas; and great-grandchild Jhett Newcomb.
Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Private interment will be in the Dallas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Karen to the Alzheimer’s Association, Dallas Food Bank, or the Willamette Valley Hospice. www.dallastribute.com
