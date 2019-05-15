Karl John Teal, 78, of Dallas, died May 12, 2019, in Dallas.
He is survived by his mother Elva Mae Teal; children Connie, Leland, Renee, Karl and Rodger; along with 16 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father Carl J. Teal, sister Carol and two nieces.
Graveside services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, in the Dallas Cemetery. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.