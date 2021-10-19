Katherine Louise Hall, 52, of Dallas, Oregon, passed away on Oct. 9, 2021, at Salem Health Center.
Kate passed much too early, but in the time that she lived, she lived fully.
She was born Aug. 13, 1969, in Springfield, Oregon, to John Patrick and Cleo Christine Maher, and raised in Spokane, Washington.
Kate was active in her school and participated in the color guard, theater, and choir. She graduated from Rodger’s High School in 1987.
Following graduation, she began an exciting job as a resort clerk that allowed her to travel the world, from Germany and Austria, to The Grand Tetons and Vail, Colorado. Later, she would often recall the wonderful and silly memories from that time. Kate then settled down in Pocatello, Idaho, in 1991 and started her family with the birth of her first son in 1996. Impressively, as a new mother she was able to attend and graduate from Idaho State University with a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications. She was never one to let circumstance stand in her way. At last, she relocated to Salem, Oregon, to pursue job opportunities. After making a new life in Oregon, she found and married the love of her life, Shawn Cameron Hall on March 29, 2014.
Kate’s hobbies included line dancing, photography, adventuring, crafting, and reading. Her true passions were creating a welcoming home for all and making “rememberies” by spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband Shawn; children Ashton, Bree, Patrick, Emileigh, Aaron, and Cameron; grandchildren Logan, Andrew, Maxtyn, and Everleigh; and her brothers.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Denise.
Nothing can ever make up for the loss that her family is experiencing, but they are trying to find solace in the fact that Kate was able to live out her dreams of being a mother, wife, grandmother, aunt, friend, rancher, and homemaker.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Pedee Memorial Church, 12995 Kings Valley Hwy, Monmouth, OR 97361. Interment will be held at Womer Cemetery following the funeral. There will be a viewing Friday, Oct. 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, 287 SW Washington Street Dallas, OR 97338. www.dallastribute.com.
Marvin Kumley
Marvin Kumley went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Sept. 8, 2021.
He was born to John and Mary Kumley in Los Angeles, California, on Aug. 23, 1952.
Marvin graduated from UCSB with a Bachelor’s of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 1974. While at University, Marvin accepted Christ into his life, and his heart for missions began. He moved to Swaziland to teach high school math and science until 1977.
Marvin moved back to California and married his long-term sweetheart, Susan, in 1977. They had four children together, Anne, Sarah, John, and David.
Marvin worked in aerospace with general dynamics and was critical to the development of a cruise missile. His career culminated at Garmin in Salem, Oregon, where he was the managing engineer testing aircraft for the FAA.
He loved his wife, children, and grandchildren. In his spare time, he would compose and play music, donate to various missions, be politically involved, and help those in need.
Marvin is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren, who all look forward to seeing him in Heaven some day.
A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23 in the Evangelical Bible Church in Dallas. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.