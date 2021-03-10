Katherine (known as Katie to her family or Kay to friends) of Dallas, died peacefully at her home on Feb. 25, 2021.
She was born in Riverside, California, on Oct. 3, 1934, to Charles Hugh Markham and Charlotte L. Gillespie. She grew up in Sebastopol, California, with her five siblings.
Katie had three children and married James P. Andrus who had five children. They were married for 38 years, living in Santa Rosa, California. After retirement they moved to Dallas, Oregon, where James passed away in 2011.
Katie worked for 25 years at Lido Square in Pittsburg, California, retiring at age 70. After she retired Katie enjoyed volunteering for Salem Hospital & Dallas Hospital.
Katherine was a Breast Cancer survivor, she had a strong faith in God, and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Dallas. She loved to read books from the library, sew quilts, and was a member of the senior bowling league in Dallas for several years.
Katie met Harold Albrecht in 2013, they enjoyed dancing together on Friday night at Guthrie Park Community Center. Harold and Katie would take long drives going to the beach, or to California to visit Katie’s family.
Katie is preceded in death by two children and her husband James P. Andrus.
She is survived by her son Jeff Gardner of Dallas, five grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service for family and friends on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Dallas Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Willamette Valley Hospice Center or American Cancer Society in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center who is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.