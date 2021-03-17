Kathleen Nisly of Independence, Oregon, was born April 17, 1967, and died March 2, 2021, at the age 0f 53.
She is survived by her son Joshua Nisly of Albuquerque, New Mexico; her mother Sue Nisly of Independence, Oregon; two brothers and a sister. Kathy was a loving mother, sister and daughter. She worked as a care provider doing what she did best, taking care of others. She always put her family and friends first.
Kathy loved the ocean, making blankets and cooking for her neighbors and loved ones. She will truly be missed. Her ashes will be spread overlooking the ocean at her once favorite spot for eternity. We love you, Kathy!
The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.