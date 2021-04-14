Keith Leslie Pyle entered this world May 30, 1943, in Seattle Washington. He passed away Dec. 8, 2020.
Keith spent his younger years In LaGrande Oregon, where he graduated with the class of 1961. After high school he joined the United States Navy. While serving in the Navy he earned many honorary medals. When stationed in Bremerton, Washington, he met the love of his life Barbara Wilson.
He and Barbara got married and they had a great love story. They moved around the Pacific Northwest, eventually settling in Dallas, Oregon, where they raised their five children.
Keith was preceeded in death by his son and best friend Nathan.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Barbara, children; Shauna (Tim) Jones, Shane (Christal) Pyle, Jennifer Bradley, Ann (James) Jackson and his many grandchildren who he loved dearly.
He was buried at Willamette National Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.