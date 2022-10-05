Ken lived just exactly as he played his music…
FULL BLAST!!!
Well friends…Ken Chace has checked out. He was a good and opinionated friend.
Ken was happiest with a firearm or chainsaw in his hands. He disliked when dogs barked yet barked louder, maintained a perfect yard, loved to bake, learned to tolerate children, failed to convince congress to reinstate his pilot’s license and succeeded in avoiding marriage except for that one brief time.
Ken cared a lot and was a man of many talents. He was always on time and exceedingly dependable…he would let you know as soon as you did something wrong, then help you do it more wrong, but with fireworks.
Stubborn, considerate, opinionated, generous, painfully honest, rarely wrong and truly better at everything except for singing and hitting cows with empty beer bottles from a plane (one of his few disappointments in life). As an avid hunter and pest controller he single handedly “extincted” an entire population of pest birds. Lately his luck wasn’t as forthcoming with game birds. More than likely they knew he was ‘comfortable’ in his blinds. He was a great friend to many. For those that wish to attend Ken’s send off it will be held on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2 p.m. until the sun sets upon his ashes, at 550 Morrow Rd. Rickreall, Oregon. BYOB and most importantly your favorite stories of the man, the myth, the legend that was and forever will be Ken Chace.
If you wish to make a contribution in memory of Ken, please do so on behalf of his beloved companion Kong in care of The Oregon Humane Society.
https://oregonhumane.tfaforms.net/forms/view/33
https://www.weddle-funeral.com/obituaries/Kenneth-Chace?obId=26008764#/celebrationWall
