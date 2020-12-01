Kenneth G. Johnson, a resident of Dallas, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20 in Salem Hospital. He was born on Feb. 22, 1928 in Baker, Oregon, the son of Sydney and Clarissa Gates Johnson.
He grew up at the family farm near Pleasant Valley Oregon and later moved to the family ranch at Muddy Creek outside of Haines Oregon. Ken graduated from Baker High School in 1946 where he excelled at football and basketball. He attended both the University of Oregon and Eastern Oregon University where he played basketball and obtained a bachelor’s degree at Eastern Oregon and a masters degree from the University of Oregon. He served in the Oregon National Guard for 30 years. He retired at the rank of captain in 1988. He served at various administrative posts in the Baker and Dallas School Districts where he was principal of Dallas High School from 1971 to 1986. He also served as juvenile counselor of Baker County. Ken married Marilyn Dorthey Muller in 1952 until her death in 1973. He later married Carol “Jean” Berry on June 29, 1974 in Dallas, Oregon. Ken attended St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Dallas. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter with favorite hunting spots in the Elkhorn Mountains of Eastern Oregon. A voracious reader of both fiction and nonfiction, Ken would, upon retirement, travel extensively to many corners of the world. He was an avid University of Oregon fan and enjoyed working with his flowers in later life. He was well known for his wit and puns, often being too hip for the room.
He was preceded by his late brother Sidney Johnson and is survived by his brother, Tim Johnson of Clarkston, Wash., his sons, Kyle Johnson of Kalama, Wash., Kent and wife Phyllis Johnson of Baker City, Oregon; daughter, Jeri and husband Ken Houle of Hillsboro, son, Greg and wife Christina Miller of Seattle; grandchildren, Robbie and Kerrie Houle, and Natalie and Jacqueline Miller and friend Nancy Rosenbalm.
Private family interment with military honors will be in Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. Suggested donation to Dallas Booster Club for the Dallas High School Athletic Department in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center who is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.dallastribute.com.
