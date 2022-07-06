Feb. 24, 1963 – March 20, 2020
Kevin E. Frederic, husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, died on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the age of 57.
Kevin was a loving husband and father of three.
Kevin was born on Feb. 24, 1963, in Santa Cruz, California, to Oscar and Betty (Miller) Frederic. Growing up in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, Kevin’s childhood involved fishing with his dog, sports with friends, summer days on the Oregon Coast and hard work; helping his parents on the ranch, working seasonally in the community, and his job at the local gas station.
An adventurer and independent, self-maker, Kevin moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1981 immediately after graduating from Central High School in Independence, Oregon. There, he met his wife, Claire Ann Edwards, and raised his daughters, Kelsey, Courtney and Kate. Hosting family in Alaska and sharing his passion for the natural beauty and bounty of Prince William Sound, was one of his greatest joys.
Kevin and his brother Kelly co-owned multiple fishing vessels over the years and led family fishing trips out of Valdez and Cordova, creating everlasting memories.
Kevin was a hard worker, dedicated father and genuine soul. The youngest of five, Kevin loved to laugh, poke fun, and play. He had a passion for debate and loved to gather family for a round of cards. His motto was “When the brass ring comes around, grab it” – this sentiment embodies Kevin’s outlook: living life to the fullest, saying yes to adventure, doing your best, and making the most of your time with an optimistic attitude.
Kevin was preceded in death by his father Oscar and mother Betty.
He is survived by his wife Claire; his three children Kelsey, Courtney and Kate; his siblings Kitrick, Kenneth, Kathy and Kelly; his granddaughter Aurora; and grandsons Jack and Grayson; as well as a multitude of nieces, nephews and extended family.
