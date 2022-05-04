Jan. 19, 1954 - April 16, 2022
Kevin (Kev) Kohler was born in Beloit, Kansas, on Jan. 19, 1954, and passed of natural causes around April 16, 2022.
Kevin moved to Dallas, Oregon, in 1987, while working for the State of Oregon Parks department as the graphic artist. Kevin was also part of the local artist group in Dallas and participated in many festivals where he loved to work on an art piece so he could answer questions about his technique. People around Dallas, Salem and Corvallis might know him as the artist who did over 40 large murals on buildings around the area. The Polk County Museum for one and the depiction of Dallas before and after the great fire, as well as the large American Flag with the founders Polk and Dallas depicted at corner of Main and Washington Street.
Kevin was a proud Marine who served during the Vietnam War. After boot camp, he was very excited when they assigned him to ART, until he realized it meant Artillery.
He is preceded in death by his parents Keith Kohler and Pauline Donabauer.
Still here to love and miss him, are his sister Pam Wessling (John) and brother Lanny Kohler (Lynn).
Rest In Peace Dear Brother.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is serving the family. wwwdallastribute.com
