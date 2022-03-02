Sept. 16, 1947 – Feb. 17, 2022
Kirk Edward Caillier was born Sept. 16, 1947, in Tacoma, Washington, to Edward and Marcia (LeMay) Caillier, and passed away Feb. 17, 2022, in Tillamook, Oregon, at the age of 74.
Kirk married the love of his life, Nancy Guffey in 1969, and would be celebrating 53 years of marriage this year.
Kirk received his masters degree in education from Western Oregon University (then OCE). His first teaching job brought Kirk and his family to Tillamook, where he worked in special education and later as an administrator.
Kirk loved coaching baseball, wrestling and for many years freshman girls basketball. He was an Eagle Scout, voracious reader, sports enthusiast, and enjoyed working in his yard and garden. His ultimate love, though, was travel, and together with his wife Nancy, made several extended trips to Ireland and Italy.
Kirk and Nancy fostered six children during the 90’s. His happiest times were spent with his family and the porchetta trucks in Italy! He was immensely proud of his children and grandchildren. Kirk was a committed church member, participating in many outreach activities at St. Albans and the First Christian Church.
Kirk is survived by his wife Nancy Caillier of Tillamook, Oregon; daughters Karin Bloom (Greg) of Pullman, Washington, and MaryBeth Culver of Cypress, Texas; son Brian Caillier (Allison) of Tillamook, Oregon; his mother Marcia Caillier of Keizer, Oregon; brother Mark Caillier (Kris) of Keizer, Oregon; sisters Gail Watkins (Kevin) of Tigard, Oregon, Jan Michael (Rich) of Keizer, Oregon; brother-in-law Dan Guffey of Oceanside, Oregon, sisters-in-law Linda Freerksen of Salem, Oregon, Kathryn Olson (Ken) of Troutdale, Oregon; grandchildren Jakob Culver (wife Chelsi), Katherine, Megan, Ella, Ava, Rowan and Dylan, great-grandson Jackson Culver; and 14 nieces and nephews.
Kirk is preceded in death by his father Edward Caillier; and brother-in-law Gerry Freerksen.
A celebration of life was held on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the First Christian Church in Tillamook, Oregon. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Christian Church with “The Dining Room fund” in the memo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.