LaLonnie Angelina North, a resident of Dallas, Oregon, formerly of Ketchikan, Alaska died on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Salem Hospital.
LaLonnie was born on Oct. 27, 1947, in Craig, Alaska, the daughter of Erwin and Gertrude Brown.
LaLonnie’s friends in Alaska know her by Aura “Shirley” Brown. She graduated from Ketchikan High School. She attended college in Sioux City, Iowa, studying writing.
LaLonnie lived in Ketchikan and Anchorage, Alaska, prior to moving to Dallas, Oregon, to be closer to her family. She was a homemaker. LaLonnie enjoyed writing especially poetry. She also was an avid reader. She enjoyed true crime novels and romance novels as well. LaLonnie was very generous and would give the clothes off her back if someone was in need. LaLonnie was a member of the Tlingit Tribe of Alaska.
She is survived by her daughter, Angie (Randy) Wasmund of Springfield, Oregon, and son, Erwin (Christine) Slade of Dallas, Oregon; brother, Kenny Brown of Sacramento, California; sister, LaVina Voigt of Downy, California; along with her grandchildren Nathan (Alston) and Toby Slade and Ashlee (Seth) McKenzie.
Funeral Services were held on Saturday, Jan. 30. A private interment was in Dallas Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dallas Public Library Memorial Book Program in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center who is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence for the family or to share a story go to www.dallastribute.com.
