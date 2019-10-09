Laray Lilas George, 63, died Oct. 6, 2019.
She was born Aug. 11, 1956, in West Bend, Wisconsin, to Hillard and Beverly Peters.
A gathering to celebrate her life is being planned for summer of 2020. Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at FarnstromMortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.