Oct. 28, 2022
Larry Aldred Sr. was born in Kearney, Nebraska, and passed away on Oct. 28, 2022, in Dallas, Oregon.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert Aldred.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Glenna; sons Larry Aldred Jr. (Sue) Tennesse, Jim Aldred (Nancy) Arizona; stepchildren Rick Martin Dallas, Sandra Palavric (Samir) of Bosnia; sisters Leota Cuppy, Donna Nelson both of Vancouver, Washington; seven grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
He owned Aldred Bros. Trucking Company in Roseburg, Oregon, until it was sold in 1975.
Larry and Glenna spent 30 winters in Arizona. They travelled extensively in the US and abroad.
Private services were held Oct. 31, at Restlawn Memory Gardens.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.