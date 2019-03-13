Larry Allen Bradley, 67, a resident of Falls City, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at his home.
He was born on May 4, 1951, in Fresno, California, the son of Edwin Lewis and Irma Lucille Ulrich Bradley. Larry married Shanndon Lynn Dickinson on Oct. 26, 1973.
For 43 years, Larry worked as a sawyer starting at Skyline in McMinnville and retiring from Fleetwood in Woodburn building manufactured homes. He retired in 2013.
He enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, doing woodworking and yard work. He had a green thumb and grew tomato plants up to 6 feet high. They had more tomatoes than they knew what to do with. He was a quiet man who thought through answers before giving a response. Larry loved to fix things.
He is survived by his wife Shanndon; son Scott (Tiffanie) Bradley and their children Troy and Annabelle; daughter Gayle (Brian) Bewley and their daughter Savanna; adopted grandchildren Shaylynn, Hannah, Cole, Kaylee and Kalysta. Also surviving is a brother Lon (Bertha) Bradley; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Carol Fleming.
Private services were held. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.dallastribute.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.