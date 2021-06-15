Larry Eldon Dixon, 84, a resident of Independence died Friday, June 11, 2021, at his home. He was born on Jan. 15, 1937.
Survivors include his wife Anita Joyce Duncan Dixon of Independence, daughters Tami Templeton, Sherri Dixon and Brenda Cooper and a son Larry Dixon II along with eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers Marvin Dixon and Gene Dixon.
He was preceded in death by a sister “Dixie” Dolores Darby and a brother Dick Dixon.
Viewing will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 17 in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Graveside services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 18 in the Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. www.dallastribute.com
