Larry Hugh Muller passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 29 at Salem Hospital.
Larry was born in Dallas, Oregon, on April 22, 1952.
Larry was a third generation farmer in Perrydale. He graduated from Perrydale High School class of 1970, and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in business and agriculture at Western Oregon University graduating in 1976.
He was in the national guard and served a six-month tour in Texas.
Larry raised and trained seeing eye guide dogs for the blind, and he was a licensed scuba diver for search and rescue. He was a track and field coach for La Creole Junior High School.
He was a long time member of the Elk’s Lodge #1950 and Polk County livestock association. In addition to farming. Larry owned and operated a fumigation business and a tree seedling business. He was also an accomplished shooter/marksman, and as a life long learner, interested in many subjects.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents Hugh and Frances Muller and survived by his sister Theresa Cain, his daughters Katie Muller-Crane (Evan) of Redmond and Jennifer Muller-Betz (Brad) of Dallas, Step daughter, Khristine Jackson, grand children Miah Turner, Chloe Howard, Livy, Howard, Gaberiel Crane, Kindrah Crane, and Gail Crane.
A funeral service will be held at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center on Saturday, July 24 at 11 a.m. with a celebration of life to follow, details will be posted. To leave an online condolence for the family or to share a memory go to www.dallastribute.com.
Orvis Tilby
April 28, 1936 – July 2, 2021
Orvis Otho Tilby, born April 28, 1936, in Jerome, Idaho, was a learner. In fact, for many years he was president of The Learner’s Society, an informal group he created with friends who also shared his curiosity for and love of life. Some of Orvis’ favorite topics included birds, plants, and wasps. His love of nature came from growing up on his family’s ranch in Nevada. He also hunted and skied as much as he could. Orvis spent more of his time skiing at Utah State than studying and he soon dropped out to marry Chris, start a family and work in Ohio.
Later in California, Orvis helped design a rice plant and married his second wife, Joan. With his family he moved to Monmouth, Oregon where he planned to finish college with a degree in special ed, but soon discovered a formal education still wasn’t for him. Instead, he studied his passions on his own time and worked as a welder and ready-mix truck driver.
Orvis met his third wife, Cheryl, in Monmouth, and together they built a blended family that included past spouses at birthdays and holiday meals. They loved to garden, philosophize, welcome friends and later in life, travel! Together they went to Spain, France, Switzerland, Portugal, Italy, Morocco and Ecuador. After Cheryl died, Orvis traveled to Canada and Puerto Rico.
Orvis’ last years were challenged with health problems, but his fourth wife, Peggy, helped him to smooth some of the edges. Orvis continued to read and study in his chosen fields and even got published in New Scientist because of his experiments with wasps. He loved to hear about the adventures his friends and family were having. Orvis is survived by his two sisters Kay Furniss and Connie Romero, his children Roy Tilby, Aaron Tilby, Lise Adams Sherry, Suzzi ViTaris and Mona Hand, and a passel of grandchildren and great grandchildren. He died July 2, 2021, at home.
