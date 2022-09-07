Feb. 28, 1941- Aug. 24, 2022
Larry Huston Link has now gone to his heavenly home.
Larry was born Feb. 28, 1941, in Clatskanie, Oregon, to Philip and Mildred Link, and moved to Dallas, Oregon, when he was 15. Larry attended Dallas schools where he exceled in athletic programs. He was great at basketball and especially track and field where he won top honors in the district and represented Dallas High School at the State Championship.
In 1961 he married his high school sweetheart, Margaret Eggert, and started his career in the timber industry in Valsetz, Oregon. Later moving to Willamette Industries in Dallas, where he worked for 35 years advancing his way into supervisory positions.
Margaret and Larry were married for 61 years and raised four children together. Family meant everything to him. He loved our huge family camping trips and enjoyed waterskiing, fishing, crabbing, or just a big BBQ in the back yard.
Larry retired in 1996 to his two-acre hobby farm, spending his time chasing squirrels, gophers, and trying to keep the deer out of his garden. He always made sure that his yard was green and well-trimmed.
He was preceded in death by his sister Patricia Ann Anthony and brother Glen Falconer.
Larry is survived by his wife Margaret and his four children Lorrie Link, Christopher (Susan) Link, Susan (David) Link, and Michael Link; seven randchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister Tammy Hawkins; and brother Bill Falconer.
Larry was known as a man who loved his family and will be dearly missed.
Celebration of Life will be held Sept. 10, at 11 a.m. at the Valley Life Center 1795 SE Miller Ave Dallas Oregon 97338. Dallas .Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
