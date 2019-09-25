Larry Paul Rosen was born on Sept. 6, 1946, in Seattle, Washington, to Paul H. and Lillie Faye Cowherd Rosen.
When he was 2 years old, his parents moved him to Edmonds, Washington, where he grew up and graduated from Edmonds High School in June of 1964. After high school, he followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the U.S. Army for four years. After the Army, he went to broadcasting school and worked as a DJ in various radio stations in Washington, Alaska, Idaho and Oregon through the mid-1990s.
In 1969, he married his first wife Velta Ruth Henderson, and they welcomed their only child, Heather Gail, in October of 1975 in Sitka, Alaska. They divorced in 1987. After a second failed marriage ending in 1996, he finally found his true love, Edith Marie McCaughan, and they married in 2006. Sadly, she preceded him in death after only three loving years together.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, one sister Gail Lynn, and his beloved wife Edie. He leaves behind one daughter Heather (Tim) Ivey; four grandchildren, Cody Ivey, Kylie Ivey, Kiersten Ivey and Caleb Ivey; and one great-grandson Siyles Alyea; as well as two brothers Lonnie Rosen and Rick Rosen; and a sister Pamela (Ray) Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
Larry enjoyed being with family, and when he wasn’t with them, he enjoyed being involved in his church and community. His greatest joy was volunteering in the local schools as a SMART volunteer. He loved reading to children making the stories come alive. His talents and caring heart will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in the Dallas First Christian Church. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Weekday School of the Bible, in care of the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, 287 SW Washington St. Dallas, OR 97338. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.dallastribute.com.
