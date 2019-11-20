Larry Rex Scofield, 83, of Falls City, died Nov. 5, 2019.
Larry is survived by his wife, Ruth Knobloch Scofield; brother Dr. Melvin Livingood, Mesquite, Nevada; sister Carolyn Scofield, Vancouver, Washington; sister, Sharon Davis, Gladstone; daughter Lucinda Holzman; son Bryan Scofield; daughter Heather Merrill; daughter Stephanie Crary; and 17 grandchildren.
A memorial service has been scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 30, 2 p.m., at the Falls City Seventh-day Adventist Church. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
