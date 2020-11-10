On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, Larry Wayne Blair, 72, passed away peacefully with his family and close friends by his side. Larry was at his home outside of Dallas. Larry was born in Oregon City, to Wayne Robert Blair and Lois Doris Blair on August 28, 1948. Larry and Diana Tormey married on May 14, 2005.
As a young man, Larry attained the Life Scout designation and enjoyed Boy Scouts, golf, bowling, fishing, and hunting. He listened to Oregon State sports games on the radio with his father and later attended Oregon State College and received a two-year degree in Forestry and Engineering. He was a life-long Beaver Believer and was either attending, listening to, or watching on television, any and all games. He loved all sports, but particularly enjoyed OSU Beaver games of any kind. Larry was a competitive board and internet gamer and enjoyed challenging friends, his children and grandchildren.
Larry’s work career nearly always involved the outdoors, working for Columbia Helicopter Logging, Mauser Lumber, Globe Lighting, Oregon State Forestry, Oregon State Highway Department, Larkin Lumber, Oregon State University, West Valley Housing Authority, and Marion County Housing Authority. His favorite of all was working at OSU since he could take his lunch break and watch whatever Beaver team happened to be practicing. In retirement he enjoyed living in the country and caring for animals. He was an Elder in the Dallas First Christian Church and a friend to all who worship there. He took an active role in supporting candidates and issues that held American conservative values.
Larry and Diana traveled extensively and enjoyed all of their adventures, checking off bucket list countries as they traveled. The last of destination was Scotland where Larry was able to do research on his family name. With the Tormey family, they stayed in the caretaker’s cottage at Blair Castle. Recently Larry spent a great deal of time at his riverside cabin in Central Oregon.
Animals and Larry were never far apart. He loved and cared for them all. He loved the outdoors and would go for walks with the dogs for hours on end (sometimes accompanied by several cats and a kid goat or two). His dogs, cats and sometimes kid goats could be found with him in his recliner, or by his side in whatever room he was in.
Larry is survived by his wife Diana and her two children, Brian (Sarah) and Sean Tormey; Lois Blair, his mother; sisters Linda Bradburn and Betty Grogan; children Mark Lewis, Mark Blair (Candice Blair), April Blair (Daniel Newman), Jeramy Blair (Brittney Blair), and special family friend, Shirley Blair; eight grandchildren (Dakota Reynolds and Sierra Sequoia; Ethan and Rebecca Blair, Jameson and Annabelle Tormey, and Sabrina and Matthew Blair.
A memorial service will begin at 2:00 pm Sunday, November 15 in the Dallas First Christian Church. Memorial contributions are suggested to the church. You may contact the mortuary at 503 623 2325 or church at 503 623 2569 for information if you wish to participate in the service in person or by broadcast. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
