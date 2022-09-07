Oct. 19, 1974 - Aug. 27, 2022
“Little Larry,” as his family always called him was born in Dallas, Oregon, to parents Mary Wilson and the late Larry Weaver on Oct. 19, 1974, where he was fourth of five children.
He was tragically taken from this world on Aug. 27, 2022. He was only 48 years-old.
He was a bright ray of sunshine, from his blonde hair, dazzling smile, and his sweet living nature. He was well loved by everyone. He was funny, cute, sweet, outgoing, charming, talented, and made friends with everyone. He had the ability to brighten a room and you would hear people say, “oh yeah, Larry is here.” He was loved by his family, and he loved us all in return; we always knew we could depend on him and was always there when he was needed. Though, he chose not to have any children of his own, he loved children and was a good uncle to all his nieces and nephews and was a good substitute stepdad. He loved camping, and playing pool, goofing around, fishing, having a beer, and just hanging out. His sarcastic whit and general laughter will be missed by all.
As a kid, Larry with his sidekick, best friend, and partner in crime, Ronny, could always be found tagging along with the older kids; riding skateboards that their older siblings taught them to ride against their mothers wishes. Or making general mischief. Rarely did you ever find one without the other close by, they were best friends for life. Our little forces of nature, always fighting, always making up, always there for each other.
Our beautiful Larry’s life came to a tragic end on Aug. 27, 2022. His family is left behind with a big gaping hole and no closure. Our family is forever broken.
Larry was preceded in death by his father Larry Richard Weaver; his niece Nichole Barnes (Jan. 5, 1986 - Sept. 8, 2006); and his sister Tabatha Littleton (May 4, 1970 - March 4, 2019). He is survived by his mother Mary Jones; stepfather Gordon Jones; sister Ruth Johnson; brother-in-law Mark Conner; brother Jerry Littleton; brother Ronald Weaver. He is also survived by tons and tons of aunts, uncles, cousins, and more nieces and nephews then anyone can count. He was a lucky man to have such a large family that loved him, and we were blessed to have had him in our lives.
There will be a memorial service for Larry on Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. held at Dallas City Park.
