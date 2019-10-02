Laura Clemens, formerly of Sweet Home, died on Sept. 19 in Dallas. Laura was born on Nov. 8, 1939, in Dallas, the daughter of Glen and Vivian Crowley McCoy. She attended Rickreall Grade School and graduated from Dallas High School in 1957. Upon graduation, Laura worked for the Dallas Welfare Office until 1962.
Laura married Clarence Clemens on Dec. 8, 1962, in Reno, Nevada. In 1964, Laura started her career with the Army Corps of Engineers in Sweet Home as a clerk typist when Green Peter Dam was being constructed. She was later promoted to administrative assistant until her retirement in 1992. Laura then worked for the Edward Jones office in Sweet Home as an administrative assistant until 2006. Laura was a member of the St. Helen’s Catholic Church in Sweet Home.
Whether it was a holiday or social get together, water-skiing, bowling, casino or vacation trips — or just out to eat — Laura loved spending time with friends and family. She also enjoyed clothes shopping and searching for antiques. Her pets and farm animals, along with her flower and vegetable gardens, were always tended with loving care. In 2014, Laura moved back to Dallas to be closer to her family.
She is survived by her sister, Virginia Bechtold; nieces Maria (Sam) Caliva and Karen (Michael) Bollman; great-nephews, Grant (Ana), Mitchell and Braden Bollman. She was preceded in death by husband Clarence in 1998; and brother Holt McCoy in 2014; and brother-in-law Ted Bechtold in 2004.
Funeral services will be on Monday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m. at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Interment will be in Etna Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, who is caring for the family. To share a memory or a story go to www.dallastribute.com.
