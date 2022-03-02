Oct. 25, 1940 – Feb. 21, 2022
Our beloved mother Lavelle Sims passed away on Feb. 21, 2022. She was 81 years old.
She is survived by her children Randy, David, and Teri, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Francis Alonzo Leon Sims, her daughter Carla, her parents Orrel S. Kronkright and Goldia Kronkright and sisters Dorothy Klaus and Joyce Allen.
A celebration of Lavelle’s life will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 12 at Calvary Chapel, Dallas.
