Leila Frances Wuitschick

Aug. 18, 1938 – Jan. 20, 2023
Leila Wuitschick was a gracious and loving wife, mother and grandmother. On Jan. 20, 2023, she left us to be with her Lord and Savior.
Leila was born in Noland, Arkansas, to Rosetta Iola and Fritz Oliver Spain. She joined her sisters Alma and Nelda. They would later be joined by their brother Glen and finally their sister Betzi. As a child, her family moved back and forth between Arkansas and Oregon during the Depression following timber and harvesting jobs. They lived in very meek circumstances. Often the children would help harvest crops along with her parents in order to earn enough money to survive.
At the tender age of 13 she moved away from her parents into the care of her older sister Nelda. Nelda taught her that education was the key to freedom from poverty.
Under her sister’s love and stewardship she graduated from high school and went on to attend both the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon, and Southern Oregon University in Ashland, Oregon, to earn her Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She taught elementary school in California and Oregon as well as on an Air Force Base in Misawa, Japan. Later in life she went on to earn her Master’s Degree in Education from Western Oregon University. From there she opened Red Apple PreSchool in Dallas, Oregon, where she was able to introduce many young children to formal learning and had a positive impact on their families.
She met Raymond W. Bizzell while teaching in Santa Rosa, California. They married Dec. 14, 1968. They welcomed daughter Rachel Elizabeth and made their home in Moss Beach, California, until 1975. At that time, they moved to Dallas in order for Leila to be closer to her parents and Ray began his retirement. They worked hard to start a small farm just outside of town. On Dec. 30, 1985, her husband passed away suddenly.
After adjusting to life on her own, she began seeing a dear friend, Raymond R. Wuitschick. Their relationship blossomed and they married July 2, 1988, in Monmouth, Oregon. They continued to make their home on the farm in Dallas and nurtured it until it became their haven. It was a comforting place for family to gather. Leila would make anyone feel welcome and hosted many family gatherings. Among the most precious guests was time spent with grandchildren making memories building pillow forts, reading books, making Playdough or simply sharing a meal.
Leila has left a legacy of love. She loved everyone and met them where they were in life. She was truly the most kind, gracious and forgiving person who was a constant example of how to honor God and treat others. She dearly loved each of her children whether by birth or through marriage. Each of her grandchildren were a special source of joy in her life.
Survivors include her loving and devoted husband Raymond Wuitschick Sr.; her daughter Rachel Bush and her beloved step-children Ken Bizzell, Carole (Gary) Galeazzi, Sharon (Keno) Sanchez, Shannon (Mike) Biteng, and Raymond Wuitschick Jr. In addition to her grandchildren Trevor Galeazzi, Kyle Galeazzi, Anjali Bizzell, Kristen Bizzell, Korrina Drobish, Olivia Drobish, Audrey Bush, Taylor Wuitschick, Adrianna Sanchez, Matthew Sanchez, Jonathan Sanchez, Jackson Biteng and Eli Biteng; there are many other family members who hold a special place in their hearts for her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m., at St. Philip Catholic Church, 825 SW Mill Street, Dallas.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is serving the family. www.dallastribute.com.
