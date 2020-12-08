Leland Jacob Suderman passed away on Nov. 23, 2020, at age 87, at home, his wife, daughter and son-in-law at his bedside. Leland was born June 29, 1933, in Mountain Lake, Minnesota. He accepted the Lord as his savior at age 10 and was baptized in 1948. At age 18 he traveled from Minnesota to Fresno, California to attend PBI, which is where he met his wife, Marilyn. They were married in 1953 and had 67 wonderful years together.
Leland proudly served in the US Army as a Medic, stateside, he was the first of his family to serve in the armed forces. After serving in the Army Leland attended OCE in Monmouth, OR to earn his teaching degree. Leland was a teacher for 30 years mainly teaching Art and Electricity at Morrison, Academy, Rickreall, and LaCreole middle schools, including one year as principal at Rickreall. In their early years of marriage, Lee bought his father-in-law’s cherry orchard and ran a family-owned cherry farm, and bee apiary in Dallas, Oregon.
He was no less active in his retirement, as a member of Faith Free Evangelical Church he served as a Sunday School teacher, a Bible Study leader and on several volunteer missions in the Philippines on various construction projects. He also volunteered with Wycliffe Bible Translators in Texas doing whatever they asked but mainly construction work, and earthquake relief in California. He loved traveling with his family across the USA and all over the world.
Leland was predeceased by his father Leonard and mother Christine, and his three brothers Jean, Vern and Emery. He was the beloved husband of Marilyn Suderman, loved father of Michael and Beverly Suderman, Christine and Doug Mollerstuen, Shannon Suderman, Lowell and Jamey Suderman, and Nathan and Julie Suderman, and grandfather to Jennifer, Rachel, Jason, Kayln, Ryan, Bradly, Nicole, Bethany, Leah, Natalie, Amanda, Connor and Harrison, and ten great-grandchildren.
Leland was an example of faithfulness and devotion to Jesus Christ, his family and his community, bringing God’s love to many and being a true light of Christ. His memorial service will be held on December 27th at 3pm at Faith Free Evangelical Church in Dallas, Oregon.
Please register with the church to attend as we are limited to 100 attendees. 503-623-8034
The service will also be streamed through the Church’s Facebook page Faith Church - Dallas, OR. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
In lieu of flowers, please direct your donations to The Gideon’s organization with whom Lee worked faithfully for 40+ years.
To make a gift by phone, call toll-free 1-866-382-4253
or send to the address: The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.
