Len Garrett passed away Sept. 13, 2021, at Dallas Retirement Village in Dallas, Oregon.
Len was born May 24, 1927, in Butterfield, Missouri, to Cecil E and Delphia Ellen (Pool) Garrett. Len was the second child born to Cecil and Delphia, and his siblings ultimately included Clarence, Evelyn (Godfrey), Norma Gene (Brunson) and Cecil Earl. In 1942, Delphia, Leonard and his siblings moved to Woodland, Washington to be near other family members. Len and his siblings finished their high school education at Woodland High School.
He developed an early interest in radio electronics and became a chief radio operator for the United States Maritime Service during World War II.
Following the war, Len was chief engineer at radio stations in Bend and Portland, Oregon, and in Vancouver, Washington. In addition to his engineering duties, he was a radio announcer in large part due to his pleasing baritone voice. In 1956, Len took a position in the engineering laboratories of Linfield Research Institute (later Field Emission Corporation)in McMinnville, Oregon. Then in 1965, he took an engineering position with Tektronix in Beaverton, Oregon. Len’s career with Tek lasted 33 years, and he held positions in engineering, sales, and marketing. When he retired in 1998, he was the oldest employee at Tek (71 years old) and his longevity was due not to his reluctance to retire, but rather because of his long-developed and deep understanding of customer needs and product requirements which was uniquely valuable to the company.
Len was an avid golfer and an expert freshwater fisherman. He fished for trout, steelhead, and salmon all over the western states, Canada, and Alaska. His fishing stories and actual catches are legendary.
Len was preceded in death by his parents Cecil E. Garrett and Delphia Walkemeyer; his stepfather H.I. Walkemeyer; brothers Clarence Garrett and Cecil Earl Garrett; sister Evelyn Godfrey; and daughter Jill Annette.
Left to mourn his death are his wife Anna; his sister Norma Gene Brunson; his children Bradley and Kelly Jon and their families; and many friends.
Interment with full military honors will take place in the near future at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Oregon. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
