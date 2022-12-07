June 28, 1928 – Nov. 26, 2022
Lena Irene (Janzen) Schmidt went quietly to be with her Lord on Nov. 26, 2022, at 7:30 a.m., at Salem Hospital. She dearly loved her husband and family, serving them faithfully through the years of ministry and home life.
She was born on June 28, 1928, in Lustre, Montana, to John and Agnes Janzen. She was the seventh of nine children and the family moved from Montana to Oklahoma and then to Dallas, Oregon, when she was 13, graduating from Dallas High in 1946.
She married her high school sweetheart, Bill Schmidt, on Aug. 4, 1949, at Grace Mennonite Church in Dallas. After Bible college in Omaha, Nebraska, they accepted a position as pastor of a church in Spokane, Washington. This led to their ministry of serving at a total of seven churches over a span of about 28 years in five different states.
They worked together painting Golden Homes in 1973 and ’74 while they were on a sabbatical from ministry, after which they returned to Dallas in 1975 as the owners of Charis Bookstore, enjoying time with family and friends building relationships, old and new. We know that an amazing number of bibles went out around the world through the store’s ministry. They sold the business in 1990 and began their retirement, continuing to serve the Lord until God took them home to heaven.
Lena diligently cared for their children. As a young mom, she was diagnosed with an eye disease that caused eventual blindness, but her main concern was that she would have her sight long enough to see her children be able to care for themselves. She knew God blessed her to be able to see her 13 grandchildren as well as several great-grandchildren. As her sight diminished, listening to books on tape helped fill her days, along with making zwieback often, completing word search puzzles, and playing Bingo at Dallas Retirement Village Assisted Living.
Lena was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and eight siblings.
The survivors include her five children: Elaine Lawless of Dallas, Jerry (and LuAnn) of Nebraska, Judy (and Ron) Fast of Dallas, Colleen (and Kevin) Shinn of Dallas, and Neil (and Chris) Schmidt of Dallas. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren and nine spouses, 38 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren with one on the way.
Private family graveside services were held for them at Dallas Cemetery. Contributions in honor of Lena Schmidt can be made to Weekday School of the Bible, c/o The Dallas Mortuary Center at 287 SW Washington St, Dallas, OR 97338; www.dallastribute.com.
