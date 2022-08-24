June 24, 1921 - Aug. 12, 2022
Leonard E. Lonigan died Aug. 12, 2022, at 101 years of a life lived well!
Leonard Lonigan was born June 24, 1921, to Will Leonard and Clara Lonigan in Oakland, California. He had one older brother, Bill, who he was very close to. He grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon.
He loved sports and was a yell king at Grants Pass High School. His high school sweetheart was Marjorie Fall, who he eventually married.
When Marjorie died at 92 years-old, they were still writing love notes to each other. Together they raised four children.
Leonard attended the University of Oregon until World War II where he served as a navigator on B24 bombers in England. He enjoyed sharing his many stories from those years with students in schools as well as other groups, including the time his plane was shot down by the Germans and they were able to limp across the line into Belgium before bailing out.
After the war he returned to the U of O and graduated with a business degree. He worked for Zellerbach Paper Company, officiated at U of O track meets for 35 years (including officiating at three Olympic Trials), and travelled extensively around the world with Marjorie.
In 2005 they sold their house in Eugene and built an addition onto their youngest daughter, Kay’s home in Falls City, which is where they lived for the rest of their lives.
Leonard attended Bridgeport Community Chapel and enjoyed worshiping with four generations of family. Until his final few days, Leonard remained sharp minded, with a delightful sense of humor. He loved watching his favorite sports teams on TV and usually had advice for the coaches that they really should have followed! He spent hours on the phone with his son, Len, talking about the games they had just watched. He enjoyed playing bridge at the Dallas Senior Center, teaching his daughter Kay to play with him when Marjorie was gone. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ and especially loved his church family at Bridgeport, where he was known as “The Gummy Bear Man” because he would bring little baggies of gummy bears or fruit snacks each week to give to the children after church. He loved those children and would talk about them often.
When asked what the secret to living so long was, Leonard would reply, “Family and love.” His family meant everything to him. He absolutely adored his little ones and was very blessed to have all of his great grandchildren close enough to be a regular part of his life. He was their beloved “Boppa.”
Leonard outlived all his childhood friends as well as his buddies from World War II.
He is survived by his children Cheryl Haskell, Charlene George, Leonard Lonigan, and Kay Dixon; his 11 grandchildren; and his 18 great grandchildren.
His family and friends will miss him tremendously, but we are comforted to know that he is finally with his Lord and savior and reunited with his precious wife.
